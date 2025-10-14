The Great British Bake Off has whipped up a brand new set of challenges to put its remaining bakers through their paces. For the first time in show history, it is set to be Meringue Week and all of the challenges will involve the iconic French dessert.

Another of the amateurs will be waving goodbye in just a few hours as the cast is whittled down even more. Remind yourself what time Bake Off will start this evening here.

Learn what challenges are facing the bakers in the iconic tent in Meringue Week. Heading into the latest episode, the bookies have named the favourite to be the next to leave the show.

The odds have been issued by Gambling.com ahead of the latest episode. See who could be at risk of going home.

Hassan - eliminated Hassan was the first contestant to leave the bake off tent this year. He left at the end of GBBO episode 1 on September 2.

Leighton - eliminated Leighton was the second baker to leave the tent. He departed in biscuit week.

Pui Man - eliminated Despite her best efforts in the showstopper, Pui Man's time in the bake off tent came to an end in week three. She was eliminated during bread week.