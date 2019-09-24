The Apprentice 2019: meet this self-proclaimed 'maverick' candidate from Lancashire

Lancashire will be represented in hit BBC show The Apprentice 2019 by a self-proclaimed "maverick" candidate.

Lewis Ellis, a 28 year old from Helmshore, will compete in this year's competition to win a lucrative investment deal with Lord Sugar worth £250,000.

Despite the notoriously difficult tasks, Ellis is confident that his determination and "maverick" business skills will see him through the process.

According to his LinkedIn page, Ellis has "a straightforward approach" to business, and promises potential clients that he "will do everything I can to exceed expectations."

In 2016, the digital marketing project manager went viral after joking that he and two friends had accidentally ended up in Syria after leaving the party Island of Ayia Napa in Crete.

28 year old Lewis Ellis.

The then club rep posted a series of photos of the supposed adventure on Snapchat before admitting that he had made the whole story up.

This morning Ellis took to Twitter, announcing his participation in The Apprentice by asking: "If you had one opportunity to change your life or fail entirely and fall flat on your face, would you take it?"

He admits that he struggles to hide his feelings in his facial expressions, and says his confidence is often mistaken for arrogance.

But, he claims: "I don't think I'm better than anyone else.

"I may not be the smartest guy in the room, but I'll sure as hell work harder."

The Apprentice 2019 starts on Wednesday, October 2 at 9pm on BBC One.