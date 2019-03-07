Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Let’s Grow Preston, Ashton Park, Preston Monday, March 11

Let’s Grow Preston is a community environmental charity who help community gardens and gardeners. Providing workshops, resources, plants, seeds, insurance and other bureaucratic requirements, they also believe that volunteering can improve your mental and physical wellbeing. Why not join Savick Library Community Friends Group to find out more about Let’s Grow Preston’s work at Ashton Walled Garden? See www.letsgrowpreston.org.

Kendal Jazz Club, Kendal Rugby Club, Shap Road, Kendal, Wednesday, March 13

Next week brings Kendal Jazz Club’s first visit from violinist Andy Lawrenson and his trio. Yorkshire-based Andy has a repertoire based on gypsy jazz, leavened by a modicum of Scottish influence, with a few vocals for good measure. The music starts at 8pm and admission is £12.50, £10 for members.

A Pleasing Terror, The Continental, Preston, Thursday, March 14

Nunkie Theatre Company present a gripping retelling of two of the eeriest and most entertaining tales from the master of the English ghost story. Performed by R M Lloyd Parry, the show contains moments of pleasing terror. Suitable for ages 13+, tickets start at £8 in advance via www.newcontinental.net.

Pete Firman: Marvels, The Atkinson, Southport, Friday, March 15

The UK’s leading comedy magician is back on the road with his astonishing new show. You’ve seen him on television, now experience his trademark blend of laugh-out-loud comedy and jaw-dropping magic live on stage. Suitable for ages 14+. Book online at www.theatkinson.co.uk

Guided Walks and Talks, Winckley Square, Preston, Sunday, March 17

Would you like to learn more about your local heritage? Join the Friends of Winckley Square for a free guided walk around Preston’s only Georgian Square. Hear what Preston was like when it was a gentrified town and where the rich chose to have their country homes. Learn about the famous and the infamous past residents of the square and some of the scandalous stories. Booking is essential via www.eventbrite.co.uk or see www.facebook.com/friendsofwinckleysquaregardens.Tours are wheelchair accessible and begin in the centre of the gardens at 2pm.