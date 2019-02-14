Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Rabbit Girl & The Search for Wonder, The Dukes, Lancaster, Wednesday, February 20

Playful, poignant and with a little sprinkling of magic, Rabbit Girl & The Search for Wonder is a new show about the joy of storytelling. With performances at noon, 2pm and 4pm, this show is perfect for under 8-year-olds. Tickets are priced £7 at www.dukes-lancaster.org.

All Stations to Longridge, Grimsargh Club, Preston Road, Wednesday, February 20

Local historian and author David Hindle will be giving a fascinating and well illustrated talk on the social history of the Preston to Longridge and Whittingham Hospital Railway next Wednesday. There will be an admission charge of £3:50 and all profits will be to provide funding for the Grimsargh Wetlands Trust. This charity manages a new and exciting nature reserve for wildlife and the community at Grimsargh which was formerly a decomissioned reservoir and visitors are always welcome. For further information telephone 07572823520 or 01772704112.

Make it!, The Atkinson, Southport, Thursday, February 21

Drop in to The Atkinson’s Art Box for an arts and crafts workshop run by local artist Lisa Langan. There’s something for all ages between 11am and 3pm - materials are supplied and all for free. Children under 12 must be supervised by an adult.See www.theatkinson.co.uk for more details.

Aladdin, St. George’s Church Hall, Halliwell Street, Chorley, from Thursday, February 21 until Saturday, February 23

Want something to entertain the children during half-term? Take them along to St. George’s DAMS production of Aladdin. It’s fun, it’s colourful and full of lots of audience participation. Tickets priced from £5 can be booked on 01257 276540.

Macmillan Mammoth Quiz, Royal British Legion Club, Leyland Road, Penwortham, Friday, February 22

Next Friday, you can take part in the biggest quiz in the world (Guinness Book of Records)! The event, the world’s largest simultaneous quiz, is to raise money for Macmillan Cancer support. Money raised on the night will help to fund Macmillan resources in this area. Starting at 7pm, it’s in tables of four and costs £5 per person including a hotpot supper. There will also be a raffle. Call 01254 854323 or email Tony at tbonser@aol.com.