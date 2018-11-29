Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Another Christmas Carol, Guild Hall, Preston, Tuesday, December 4

Enjoy an audience with Charles Dickens as he regales his audience with this hitherto-unknown festive tale. In the style of the public performances the great Victorian writer gave during the nineteenth century, this one-man stage show is the perfect seasonal treat to whet your appetite for the Yuletide celebrations. Tickets start at just £10 per person, book online at prestonguildhall.co.uk or call the box office on 01772 804444.

Woman on Fire, The Continental, Preston, Wednesday, December 5

Told through the eyes of unsung Lancashire suffragette, Edith Rigby, a mild-mannered doctor’s wife with a secret identity - arsonist, bomber and militant suffragette - Woman On Fire takes you into the blistering core of the UK suffrage movement. See www.newcontinental.net for more details.

Garstang Country Market, Sports and Social Club, Lancaster Road, Gastang, Thursday, December 6 & 13

Garstang Country Market is open every Thursday, March to December selling home baking, jams, chutneys, gluten free and home produce and hand crafted items. For the next two weeks they have extended Christmas opening hours - plus hot soup! 10am-2pm, free entry. Call 01995 603644 for more details.

Kate Rusby At Christmas, Parr Hall, Warrington, Friday, December 7

Kate Rusby is one of the finest interpreters of traditional folk songs and one of our most emotive original songwriters. Warm and inviting, spicy and sparkly she and her marvellous band embody the sounds and joyous spirit of the best Christmases ever. Head to www.parrhall.culturewarrington.org to book.

World Of Wine - Spain & Portugal, The Storey, Lancaster, Friday, Dec 7

It’s time to take a closer look at Iberian wine-making. There are so many changes going on in Spain and Portugal these two countries have increasingly grabbed attention in the wine world. The cool areas on the north-west coast of Portugal produce some intriguing white wines, while in the Douro Valley they have been exploiting the Port grapes to make robust, ripe, chocolatey table wines. And in Spain, when it comes to reds does Rioja still rule the roost? This informative two-hour workshop costs £25, find more at www.thelancashirewineschool.com.