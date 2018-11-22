Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Christmas Wreath Making Workshop, Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Preston, Monday, November 26

Join Angela from Petal and Twig to celebrate the festive season with a Christmas wreath making workshop. Angela will guide you through the process of making a large, luxury, hand-made Christmas wreath using a variety of plants, natural decorations and ribbons. The workshop costs £40 and you can book online at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/christmas-wreath-making-workshop-tickets-51547565155.

Winter Lantern Festival, Morecambe, Wednesday, November 28

More Music’s annual free Lantern Festival will be lighting up the West End of Morecambe next week. A festive treat for all, a magical lantern procession led by the beautiful Spirit of the Sea will leave Sandylands school at 6pm. There will also be music, singing, a winter market, hot drinks and much merriment.

An Evening With Eddie Hall, Darwen Library Theatre, Wednesday, November 28

After winning Britain’s Strongest Man, Eddie went on to win World’s Strongest Man this year, the first Brit for 24 years. He will talk through his journey from a rebellious child to his insane diet and training regime and four hour gym sessions. Tickets start at £28.50 online at www.darwenlibrarytheatre.com.

The King and I, VUE Preston, Thursday, November 29

The much-loved Rodgers and Hammerstein musical The King and I will be broadcast from the iconic London Palladium. Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and a British schoolteacher. Book online at www.myvue.com.

Christmas Concert, Winckley Square, Preston, Sunday, December 2

Get into the Christmas spirit next weekend with some carols around the tree in Preston’s magnificent Winckley Square. And if the singing alone doesn’t keep you warm there will be mulled wine and hot chocolate on offer! Joining organisers The Friends of Winckley Square in the traditional Christmas Carols will be St Stephens Choir (carols will be signed) followed by the One Voice community Choir. Enjoy a mince pie, parched peas or hot soup plus a pop-up licensed bar. The event from 3.30pm is free to attend and open to everyone.