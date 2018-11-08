Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Cinderella, The Dukes, Lancaster, Tuesday, November 13

A sparkling ballet version of the eternal fairytale Cinderella is set to delight audiences. Featuring circus elements and the finest classical dance performed to a specially commissioned music score, they will conjure up a world of wonder and magic. Tickets start at £16.50 via www.dukes-lancaster.org.

An Evening with Dan Cruickshank, The Grand Clitheroe, Tuesday, November 13

Earlier this year, Dan Cruickshank embarked upon a perilous journey to Syria to discover what had happened to the ancient city of Palmyra during the three years of Islamic State control. The aim was to not only assess the destruction but to reveal the human suffering of those who died protecting the ancient city. Dan will take questions and be available to sign books after the talk. Book via www.thegrandvenue.co.uk.

Chris Wood, The Storey, Lancaster, Wednesday, November 14

Chris Wood is an uncompromising writer whose music reveals his love for the un-official history of the English speaking people. With gentle intelligence, he weaves the tradition with his own contemporary parables. Tickets are £15 online at www.lyonevents.co.uk.

Science Fiction with Mark Olly, The Atkinson, Southport, Wednesday, November 14

Writer, historian and TV presenter Mark Olly will be looking at the history of Science Fiction with examples from some 30 books, films and productions. ‘Object of the Month’ talks are free and there is no need to book. For more details see www.theatkinson.co.uk

The Winter Art Fair, Lytham Hall, Saturday November 17 and Sunday, November 18

The Winter Art Fair makes a spectacular return to Lytham Hall this November with a dazzling selection array of locally made art, craft and design on offer. Back for the fifth year, there will be over 40 makers from across the north west showing and selling their work, with handmade wares ranging from vibrant and stylish textiles to wonderful one-off jewellery. Plus there will be the opportunity to have a go at making your own art work and developing new skills working with Chorley artist, Decolalia. For more information, head to www.hopefulandglorious.co.uk.