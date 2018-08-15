Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Garstang Arts and Music Festival, various locations, from Monday

The Arts and Music Festival has been successfully established in Garstang for many years. There’s outdoor concerts, street entertainers, dances, jazz, folk, art exhibitions and a variety of workshops - plus the National Town Criers’ Competition on Bank Holiday Monday. See www.visitgarstang.com.

Pinocchio, Worden Park, Leyland, Monday

Every Monday until August 27, Pendle Productions are heading to Worden Park, Leyland to present some family theatre in the open air. Next week it’s the classic tale of Pinocchio.Don’t forget your picnic! Tickets are £7.50or £15 for a family of three from www.summertheatretickets.co.uk.

Cinema Around the Corner: Our North Season, The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston, Tuesday

Our North is Film Hub North’s annual season of film - a chance to celebrate ‘Northern-ness’, what it means to be Northern and how this is represented on screen. Closing this year’s season is a screening of Mick Jackson’s post-nuclear masterpiece, Threads, written by Barry Hines (Kes) and winner of the BAFTA Single Drama in 1985. Tickets are £3.50 each, for more information head to www.newcontinental.net.

Family Quiz: All things Disney!, Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Preston, Wednesday

Do you know your Cinderella from your Snow White? Buzz Lightyear from The Big Friendly Giant? Join a special themed quiz to test your knowledge of all things Disney - the films, music and much more. There’s a chance to win some great prizes. Teams can have a maximum of six members, the quiz content is most suitable for ages 7 -12 years however under 7s are welcome to attend but must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are £3 per team and you can book by calling 01772 905414 or at www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Gilbert O’Sullivan, The Atkinson, Southport, Friday

To coincide with his latest, formidable self-titled album due for release on August 24, Gilbert will be performing three rare solo concerts presenting new songs alongside many of his classics in an intimate, acoustic setting. Tickets are £24.50 available online at www.theatkinson.co.uk or on 01704 533333.