The Hoghton Tower Preservation Trust Dolls' House Collection has reopened to the public for a season of tours.

The one-of-a-kind exhibition continues to grow and this year there are new additions and an expansion of the collection, which now spans four rooms at the historic landmark off Blackburn Old Road.

The collection includes plenty of vintage ones to exercise your imagination. Peep through the tiny windows of over 70 of them, from the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries, and discover the detailed, immaculately-executed little worlds within.

Capacity is strictly limited and pre-booking strongly advised to avoid disappointment.

Adult tickets are £10 (£11 with donation) and children’s tickets (age 8+) are £5 (£5.50 with donation).

