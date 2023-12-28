A show hosted by Preston born presenter Ranvir Singh has announced when it is returning for its second series, here is everything you need to know:

What is the show?

Riddiculous is an ITV daytime game show featuring host Ranvir and ‘The Riddlemaster’, actor and playwright Henry Lewis.

With the series first airing in October 2022, the show involves three teams of two who start by answering general knowledge questions, whereby they have to be the first to press their buzzer and state the answer. After three correct answers, they have to solve a riddle.

Ranvir Singh and Henry Lewis on the set of Riddiculous. Credit: ITV/Whisper North

There are three rounds, then a final, and after each round, the pair with the lowest score is eliminated the and the monetary prize won for answering questions and riddles correctly increases.

In the final, the winning team faces Henry's Riddle Run, where they have one minute to solve six riddles to win their bank and if they do so, they may take on one further double-or-nothing riddle, for which they have 20 seconds; however, if they fail to solve this riddle, they lose all of their money and instead take home a Riddiculous themed teacup and saucer as a consolation prize.

When is the Riddiculous series two starting?

The first episode of the new series airs on ITV1 at 3:45pm on Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day) and is an hour long.

Riddiculous is then on at 3pm every weekday.

What has been said about the new series?

Numerous teaser clips have been shared to the Riddiculous Instagram page since Boxing Day: the first being Preston's Ranvir announcing the start of the second series, then a jokey video featuring Henry, and finally a montage trailer.

