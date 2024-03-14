Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This Spring, Accrington is set to burst into life with a free parade of music and costumes made by local people.

The event which is called the Accrington Spring Parade will take place on April 13 and will be run by production company Handmade Productions.

Handmade Productions are known for their unique and parade-making craftsmanship, and are collaborating with local groups as well as the Hyndburn Leisure team.

Each group has been tasked with creating unique, one-of-a-kind pieces, costumes and headdresses that reflect the diversity and heritage of our community.

Fran Sierevogel, Handmade Productions Lead Project Manager said: “We’re very excited to bring our creative imaginations to Accrington, the beating heart of Hyndburn.

“It’s great to partner with Hyndburn Leisure and produce an inclusive community event together.

“This is going to be a spectacular parade celebrating the town, its heritage and its community.

“There are lots of opportunities to get involved, whether that’s taking part in the public workshops, joining the parade or coming to watch as an audience member.”

There will be many creative costumes on show at the Spring Parade.

This blend of visual creativity will be accompanied by music from the renowned Accrington Pipe Band who will infuse the air with lively music that echoes Accrington’s spirit.

Adding to the energy, Suco Samba, an Accrington based drumming band will keep the crowd moving with their infectious beats.

Councillor Marlene Howarth, Leader of the Council said: "The Spring Parade created by and for local people is an opportunity to see one of a kind, stunning displays of art and performance.

“It’s also a chance for residents to come together, enjoy the festivities, and celebrate the unique spirit of Accrington - all for free!”

The parade begins at 2:00pm at the top of the main shopping street, Broadway and will be travelling through the heart of Accrington before the grand finale at St James Church around 2:45pm.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to gather along the route to witness the spectacle and join in the celebration of community spirit.

Members of the public can join in the creative festivities by attending one of the many free open workshops in April at Accrington Town Hall.