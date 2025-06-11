Southport will showcase its first ever drone light show during the 2025 British Musical Fireworks Championship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British Musical Fireworks Championship returns to Victoria Park on September 28 and 29, featuring Southport’s first ever drone light show courtesy of DroneSwarm, one of the UK’s leading drone entertainment providers.

The annual pyro-musical competition sees the best pyrotechnic teams light up the night with dazzling fireworks displays, choreographed to a musical soundtrack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new addition will bring hundreds of glowing drones to the skies in an aerial display of lights, colours and technology. Known for their high-impact performances for brands like Disney, BMW, ITV, and the RAF, DroneSwarm’s synchronised displays combine storytelling, vibrant visuals and pyrotechnic effects to create a totally immersive experience.

Southport to host first Drone Light Show at 2025 British Musical Fireworks Championship. | Submitted

Cllr Paulette Lappin, Sefton Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Skills, said: “The British Musical Fireworks Championship is always one of the highlights of Southport’s events calendar, drawing thousands of visitors and families from across the region. But this year it’s going to be something truly extraordinary.

“For the first time ever we’re combining incredible world-class pyrotechnics with a drone light display, a breathtaking combination of colour, sound, and cutting-edge technology. This new addition will take the event to an entirely new level and offer something genuinely unique for audiences of all ages.

“We’re proud to host such an innovative and exciting experience right here in Sefton, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to what promises to be an unforgettable weekend.”

Tickets are limited and available by advance purchase only, there will be no gate sales. Tickets are £12 per person, with under 5’s free. You can book tickets here.