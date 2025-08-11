14 special celebrity guests attending Southport Flower Show 2025 including Strictly & Emmerdale stars

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 11th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 12:01 BST

Experience the grandeur of Southport Flower Show 2025 at Victoria Park with celebrity guests from Strictly Come Dancing and Emmerdale.

Southport Flower Show returns to Victoria Park this Thursday (August 14), with an impressive line-up of special guests and, of course, beautiful floral displays.

Visitors will be able to viewing the beautiful show gardens, amateur growers’ competitions and the famous Grand Floral Marquee, as well as picking up tips from some of the best-known gardening experts in the country and culinary skills from celebrity chefs too.

Taking place across four fabulous days, here are the special guests you could see at Southport Flower Show 2025.

Kelvin and Liz Fletcher.

1. Kelvin and Liz Fletcher

Kelvin and Liz Fletcher. | Getty Images

David Domoney.

2. David Domoney

David Domoney. | Getty Images

Rosemary Shrager.

3. Rosemary Shrager

Rosemary Shrager. | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Christian Lewis.

4. Christian Lewis

Christian Lewis. | Southport Flower Show

