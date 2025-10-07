Slow Horses season 5 is set to continue on Apple TV+ - but when can you tune in? 📺

Slow Horses will continue in just a few hours.

Sir Gary Oldman is back to lead the cast of the spy thriller.

But when can you expect to watch the latest episode?

London is set to be “brought to a halt” in the latest episode of Slow Horses. Apple TV’s hit spy thriller is set to continue its fifth season in just a matter of hours.

Jackson Lamb (Sir Gary Oldman) and his misfit band of MI5 agents are back for yet another outing. Since it debuted back in 2022, the show has had at least one series each year and even more are on the horizon.

But what can you expect from Slow Horses this week? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Slow Horses season 5 episode 3 out?

Ruth Bradley and Christopher Chung in Slow Horses season 5 | Apple TV+

Once again for its fifth series, the Apple TV favourite is being released weekly. Fans are being served up one episode per week, with the third due to arrive tomorrow (October 8).

Episodes in Slow Horses season five are due to come out at 8am British time, each Wednesday morning. So it will be waiting for you when you get home from work.

For viewers in America they will be out at 12am PT/ 3am ET and across the channel in Europe, it will be available from 9am CEST on Wednesdays.

What to expect from Slow Horses next episode?

Apple TV has released a brief preview for the latest instalment of its hit spy thriller. Due to arrive on October 8, the ep will be called ‘Tall Tales’.

The teaser synopsis reads: “ An act of sabotage grinds London to a halt. Taverner interrogates Roddy. Coe is convinced a destabilization strategy is at play.”

Who is in the cast of Slow Horses season 5?

Aimee-Ffion Edwards and Saskia Reeves in Slow Horses season 5 | Apple TV+

Apple TV has confirmed the cast for the upcoming series of Slow Horses. It includes plenty of familiar faces:

Sir Gary Oldman - Jackson Lamb

Jack Lowden - River Cartwright

Kristin Scott Thomas - Diana Taverner

Saskia Reeves - Catherine Standish

Rosalind Eleazar - Louisa Guy

Christopher Chung - Roddy Ho

Aimee-Ffion Edwards - Shirley Dander

Kadiff Kirwan - Marcus Longridge

Jonathan Pryce - David Cartwright

Hugo Weaving - Frank Harkness

Joanna Scanlan - Moira Tregorian

James Callis - Claude Whelan

Tom Brooke - J.K. Coe

Naomi Wirthner - Molly Duran

Tom Wozniczka - Patrice

Kiran Sonia Sawar - Giti Rahman

Which book is Slow Horses season 5 based on?

Each season of the Apple TV+ spy thriller has been based on one book in Mick Herron’s novel series. It has been confirmed that the latest incarnation of the show will adapt the fifth book - London Rules.

The synopsis for the book, via Amazon, reads: “At Regent's Park, the Intelligence Service HQ, new First Desk Claude Whelan is learning the job the hard way.

“Tasked with protecting a beleaguered Prime Minister, he's facing attack from all directions: from the showboating MP who orchestrated the Brexit vote, and now has his sights set on Number Ten; from the showboat's wife, a tabloid columnist, who's crucifying Whelan in print; and especially from his own deputy, Lady Di Taverner, who's alert for Claude's every stumble. Meanwhile, the country's being rocked by an apparently random string of terror attacks.

“Over at Slough House, the last stop for washed up spies, the crew are struggling with personal problems: repressed grief, various addictions, retail paralysis, and the nagging suspicion that their newest colleague is a psychopath. But collectively, they're about to rediscover their greatest strength - making a bad situation much, much worse.”

Will Slow Horses be back for season 6?

Apple TV has already announced not just a sixth series of the hit spy thriller, but a seventh one as well. So there will be at least two more seasons to look forward to.

Mick Herron has just released the ninth book in the Slough House series - entitled Clown Town. It means there is plenty of material left to be adapted.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.