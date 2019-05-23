See this great tribute to The Everly Brothers, in Preston’s Guild Hall

Learn how the Everly Brothers rose to super stardom, while enjoying some of the nation’s best loved songs, as Walk Right Back returns to stages, including Preston Guild Hall on June 2, to satisfy demand.

From the producers of smash hit show That’ll Be The Day, this production tells the story of the most successful musical duo of all time.

Featuring hits such as Bye Bye Love, All I Have To Do Is Dream and Cathy’s Clown, this concert-based musical entwines the sad yet glorious story of The Everly Brothers.

The show follows the brothers’ rise to fame from humble country beginnings, through their decade-long feud to the reunion which gave them back to each other, and back to the world.

With “harmonies from heaven” that influenced The Beatles, The Beach Boys, and Simon & Garfunkel, The Everly Brothers were unmatched. Also featuring songs from the Everly Brothers’ friends, Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison.

Director Peter John Jackson said: “The Everly Brothers were an original and unique act that had a sound like nothing else. Their harmonies were so tight that every group wanted to emulate them. Before that there was a singer, a band and backing vocals, The Everly’s entwined all of them and created “the harmony group.” Luke and Aaron Wilson star as the iconic brothers.

