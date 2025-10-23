See a master pumpkin carver in action at Barton Grange this Halloween

Get ready for an incredible display of creativity as master pumpkin carver Simon McMinnis returns to Barton Grange Garden Centre this October half-term.

With just one week to go families across Lancashire are being invited to witness live pumpkin sculpting like never before.

The free event takes place on 26-27 October offering visitors the chance to see McMinnis in action as he transforms ordinary pumpkins into extraordinary works of art.

Known for his jaw-dropping creations Simon McMinnis - often referred to as The Pumpkin Carver brings a unique blend of artistry and Halloween magic to every design.

Pumpkin Carving by Simon McMinnis (background) | Barton Grange

Forget your typical triangle eyes and jagged mouths - McMinnis’s pumpkins are detailed, lifelike and sometimes even a little eerie.

From whimsical characters to spooky scenes each sculpture is carved with expert precision and imaginative flair.

This isn’t just pumpkin carving - it’s pumpkin sculpting. Using specialist tools McMinnis carefully crafts expressive faces, intricate textures and three-dimensional effects that turn humble gourds into eye-catching showpieces.

Barton Grange’s pumpkin sculpting event is perfect for families, seasonal enthusiasts and anyone looking to get into the Halloween spirit.

Visitors can watch Simon at work throughout the day, ask questions about his techniques and even pick up a few tips for their own pumpkin carving at home.

The event is part of a wider programme of autumnal activities at Barton Grange making it an ideal day out during the school holidays.

With seasonal displays, a farm shop full of fresh local produce and plenty of dining options there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Event Details:

What: Live Pumpkin Carving with Simon McMinnis

When: Sunday 26th & Monday 27th October

Where: Barton Grange Garden Centre, Preston

Cost: Free Entry More Info: www.bartongrange.co.uk/event/pumpkin-sculpting.