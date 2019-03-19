School girl Diya from Lea features in ITV series What Would Your Kid Do

A youngster from Lea had a blast when she took part in a children’s series on ITV.

Spunky seven-year-old Diya Smith was watching What Would Your Kid Do at home when she told her mum she wanted to be in the show.

And next thing she knew the Highfield Priory School student had beat off the competition to be invited to Manchester for the filming.

Mum Divia Patel-Smith, 38, an international trade adviser, said: “Diya made it though out of 6,000 children.

“The episode where she features is going to be aired on ITV on Sunday at 7pm.”

What Would Your Kid Do asks parents to guess what their children will do in a variety of entertaining situations.

Each show sees children filmed in a school specially rigged with hidden cameras. They think they’re taking part in a variety of classroom activities and games, unaware that the show is actually testing everything from empathy to lateral thinking, risk taking to rule breaking.

Diya said: "I applied for the show because I thought it would be fun to do all the different activities.

“I really enjoyed recording the show, I think the time went really fast..like the saying goes, times flies when you are having fun!"

Divia, who appeared on the programme along with her husband Adrian Smith, 42, added: “She even embarrassed as a little on the show because she said mum and dad clean the house before they have guests.

“But that’s not the only time we clean the house.

“It was for her. I would never in a million years want to go on TV but she really enjoyed it.

“She had a really good time and she enjoyed doing all the various activities. We had to go into London and she had to go on a ship.

“It was recorded at Media City in Salford in October last year.

“It’s the start of the series with Jason Manford, the host.

“She took part in it when she was six.

“My son Aadi, who is nine was really happy for her. He had applied as well but he got aged out which he was gutted about but he was still really happy for her.”