Race Across the World will crown the series 5 winners in just a matter of hours 🏃‍♂️

Race Across the World is about to crown the series 5 winners.

The final leg is set to take place as the journey comes to an end.

But what time will the Race Across the World final be on TV?

After nearly 14,000km, series 5 of Race Across the World is nearly at the finish line. Just one leg remains and four teams are in with a chance to win.

The hit BBC series returned in April and has kept audiences on the edge of their seats over the last eight weeks. Having started at the Great Wall of China, the pairs will be trying to reach the southernmost tip of India first and claim the win.

One team was eliminated earlier in the race - and the leader board has seen plenty of changes over the last few weeks. Three of the teams are separated by just a handful of hours heading into the final leg.

But how can you watch the final of Race Across the World? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Race Across the World final on?

Tom and Caroline - Race Across the World 5 | BBC/ Studio Lambert

Since it started all the way back in April, Race Across the World’s fifth series has aired at a pretty consistent time each week. It has been broadcast at 9pm on Wednesday nights - and viewers can expect the same for the 2025 final.

Race Across the World starts at 9pm today (June 11) and the episode will last for an hour. It is not an extra long episode.

What to expect from Race Across the World?

The preview for the final, via Radio Times , reads: “After racing nearly 13,000km over seven weeks through China, Nepal and India, the teams are about to embark on the final leg. Just 1,200km stand between them and the finish line, with a prize of £20,000 for the winning pair.

“They must travel through India's southern states, a region with a distinctly different flavour, with new languages, cuisines and traditions. And with only seven-and-a-half-hours separating the top three pairs, there's no way of knowing who will be first past the post.”

Who is in the lead heading into the final?

After seven legs mother and son duo Caroline and Tom are in the lead. They climbed to the top in leg five before losing ground again in the following leg - but reclaimed top spot last week.

They are nearly seven hours ahead of nearest rivals sister Elizabeth and Letitia - who were in the lead in the early weeks but have fallen behind since. Narrowly behind them are Fin & Sioned - who trail by 7 hours and 48 minutes.

Having started leg six in the lead, brothers Brian and Melvyn have found themselves falling into fourth place. They are 17 hours and 11 minutes behind Caroline and Tom - can they turn it around?

