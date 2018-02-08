Pucker up for a Grand nostalgic trip down rock ‘n’ roll memory lane

Classic hits from the 50s and 60s will be brought to life in a new show heading to the Grand Theatre this weekend.

The rock ‘n’ roll show Lipstick On Your Collar is fronted by lead singer Nicola Seeking-Smith, with a six-piece band taking audiences on a fun-filled musical journey through the years.

Nicola said: “We’re really excited to be bringing Lipstick On Your Collar to Blackpool.

“Our band contains some of the country’s top musicians and singers, all of whom are massive fans of the era so we’re extremely proud of the show.

“The 50s and 60s are such an iconic period of time and we hope that our portrayal of this fantastic music will have people singing along and dancing in the aisles!”

The exciting new show promises to ‘lift the roof off’ the Church Street theatre with its soundtrack from the golden era of timeless jukebox classics.

From the birth of rock n’ roll through to the Merseybeat sounds and beyond, expect tight harmonies, excellent vocals and plenty of dancing in the aisles.

The show will include hits from the likes of Connie Francis, Buddy Holly, Brenda Lee, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Beatles, The Ronettes, Cliff Richard, Cilla Black, Sandi Shaw and many more musical legends.

Taking inspiration from the iconic fashions and style of the time and performed by a full live, six-piece band, the two-hour show features Rock Around The Clock and the birth of rock n’ roll in 1955, through to the Beatles and the resulting British Invasion in 1964, with accompanying nostalgic video footage throughout.

Book online for Saturday's 7.30pm show at www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk or call 01253 290190.