Channel 5 has a new documentary on Prince Harry set to air today (August 9).

Prince Harry is the subject of a new Channel 5 documentary.

My Terrible Year examines his "turbulent" first half of 2025.

But how can you watch the show?

Prince Harry’s ‘turbulent’ start to the year is set to be the subject of a Channel 5 documentary this weekend.

It has been half a decade since the Duke of Sussex and his wife stepped down as working royals and moved to America. In the years since, he has published a tell-all memoir, had a Netflix series and remained a major public figure.

However a new documentary will explore if Prince Harry is following in his grandmother’s footsteps (Queen Elizabeth II) by having his own Annus Horribilis. It was a phrase used by the former monarch to describe her experience in 1992.

But what can you expect from the Channel 5 special? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Prince Harry: My Terrible Year on?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Getty Images

Channel 5’s new documentary on Prince Harry is scheduled to start at 9pm tonight (August 9). It is due to run for approximately 90 minutes and Prince Harry: My Terrible Year will finish at around 10.30pm, according to the schedule.

It will be broadcast live on terrestrial TV and available on catch-up via the channel’s on demand service.

What to expect from Prince Harry: My Terrible Year?

The preview for the special, via Radio Times , reads: “More than five years after stepping away from royal life, Prince Harry may now be facing his own Annus Horribilis in 2025 - a term famously used by Queen Elizabeth II to describe her own tumultuous year in 1992.

“In just the first half of the year, the Duke of Sussex has weathered fierce criticism from the U.S. media, resigned from his honorary role at the charity he founded in memory of his mother, and endured pointed remarks from the American President.

“He also sparked controversy by participating in a widely criticised tell-all TV interview, in the wake of a legal defeat in the British courts. Featuring insights from royal experts, commentators, and those with experience inside palace walls, this programme examines the turbulent first half of 2025.”

