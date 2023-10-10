Pride of Britain Awards: gallery of Lancashire celebrities at the awards and the list of winners
The Pride of Britain Awards, held in association with the Daily Mirror, celebrate the achievements of “truly remarkable people who make our world a better place” according to its website.
Now in it’s 25th year, the 2023 awards ceremony was held on Sunday, October 7 at Grosvenor House in London, hosted by Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo.
The winners, chosen by a panel of celebrities and well-known figures, were announced during the ceremony but the whole proceedings will be broadcast on ITV on Thursday, October 12 at 8pm.
From This Morning's Alison Hammond to singer Louise Redknapp, the Lionesses to former Love Islanders, a huge number of celebrities attended Sunday night’s event, and they of course included many from across Lancashire.
Who were the winners?
TSB Community Hero - MARIE BENTON
Good Morning Britain Young Fundraiser of the Year - JACK RIGBY
Child of Courage - RAVI ADELEKAN
Child of Courage - FREYA HARRIS
This Morning Emergency Services Award - DUNCAN TRIPP
Special Recognition - ALAN BATES
Special Recognition - ROB and LINDSAY BURROW, KEVIN SINFIELD
Outstanding Bravery - JOHN RASTRICK
Lifetime Achievement - AVERIL MANSFIELD
Prince's Trust Young Achiever - TSKENYA-SARAH FRAZER
Outstanding Contribution - THE WINDRUSH GENERATION
Which Lancashire celebrities attended?
Take a look at the glamorous stars in attendance below...