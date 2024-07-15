Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gerry the M6 Giraffe will make his comeback to the motorway this week!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An iconic landmark that was once situated on the M6 motorway will be returning to its spot to the joy of commuters.

Gerry the Giraffe used to watch over traffic from a field next to the motorway on the outskirts of Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was until it was damaged two years ago and had to be removed after gale-force gusts blew him from the top of the trailer he called home.

Gerry will be returning to the M6 motorway after a long time away. | Stone UK

It has now been announced that on Saturday 20 July 2024 Gerry the M6 Giraffe will make his comeback and more.

Lancashire family business Stone UK, based in Barton, Preston who are a Stone, Tile and Timber specialist manufacturer and building materials supplier have confirmed the news.

David Evans, owner of Stone UK which was established in 2000, said: “We’ve had so many people asking about whether the M6 Giraffe is going to come back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M6 commuter, Ellie was clearly a fan of Gerry the Giraffe. | Stone UK

“It was the highlight of their motorway journey. We’re really pleased we can make this happen again!

“Not only is Gerry the Giraffe returning there’s another surprise too that we’ve been keeping under wraps!”

David further adds he’s keen for everyone to share their personal M6 Giraffe stories and to tag #m6giraffe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Google of M6 giraffe sands you to a website advertising platform for South Planks Farm, a company based in Barton at the Trough of Bowland, which supplies stone, timber, porcelain, lighting, interiors and salvaged items of reclamation.

There are also sections on the website for events, offers on food and drink and more updates are promised to be coming.