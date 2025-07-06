Saturday night at Lytham Festival 2025placeholder image
Thrilling scenes as pop icon Justin Timberlake wows 25,000 fans at Lytham Festival 2025

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 6th Jul 2025, 12:08 BST

Pop icon Justin Timberlake thrilled a sold-out Lytham Festival last night.

The 10-time Grammy Award winner wowed with his headline show on Saturday night before a sold-out crowd of 25,000.

The star’s electrifying set featured hits including opening track Mirrors, Cry Me A River, Senorita, and Can’t Stop The Feeling – closing the show with SexyBack, sending fans home with an encore of Until The End Of Time.

Getting the night underway was four-piece collective CTRL, followed by Norwegian popstar Dagny, ahead of a special guest set from pop sensation Jess Glynne.

Lytham Festival 2025 concludes today (Sunday, July 6) with headliners Simple Minds and Texas.

Check out these incredible scenes from another memorable night at Lytham Festival...

Saturday night at Lytham Festival 2025

Headliner Justin Timberlake thrilled the sold-out crowd of 20,000 at Lytham Festival on Saturday night

Saturday night at Lytham Festival 2025 | National World Photo: Neil Cross

Saturday night at Lytham Festival 2025

2. Headliner Justin Timberlake thrilled the sold-out crowd of 20,000 at Lytham Festival on Saturday night

Saturday night at Lytham Festival 2025 | Cuffe & Taylor / Lytham Festival

Saturday night at Lytham Festival 2025

3. Headliner Justin Timberlake thrilled the sold-out crowd of 20,000 at Lytham Festival on Saturday night

Saturday night at Lytham Festival 2025 | Cuffe & Taylor / Lytham Festival

Saturday night at Lytham Festival 2025

4. Headliner Justin Timberlake thrilled the sold-out crowd of 20,000 at Lytham Festival on Saturday night

Saturday night at Lytham Festival 2025 | Cuffe & Taylor / Lytham Festival

