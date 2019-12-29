Peter Kay breaks social media silence to comment on Channel 5 documentary

North West comedy star Peter Kay has broken his social media silence to set the record straight about a Channel 5 documentary about him.

The comedian posted a rare message on Twitter to tell fans that he was not involved in the making of Peter Kay Comedy Genius: In His Own Words, which is set to be shown at 9pm tonight.

Peter Kay

The message on his account said: "Very flattering of Channel 5 to commission the programme going out tonight, but just to let people known that 'Peter Kay: In His Own Words' has an incredibly misleading title, as it doesn't feature any new interviews with Peter and all the footage is completely historic.

"The title also gives the impression that Peter has been involved in the making of this documentary, which he hasn't.

"At all."

The message came more than two months after the star last posted on the site.

Channel 5 has been contacted for comment.