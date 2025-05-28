This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Join Ryder and the pups for an all new adventure as they embark into the the depths of the sea

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Tracker and all the pups are heading back to UK stages this summer.

PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure sees our canine heroes discover a secret pirate treasure map as the embark on an epic adventure.

The show is set to perform across 15 different locations in the United Kingdom, including several matinee performances taking place.

The beloved stars of Nickelodeon’s smash-hit series Paw Patrol are set to tour the United Kingdom this summer with an all-new adventure!

PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure sees Ryder and his heroic pups – Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, and the newest pup, Tracker – take to stages across the United Kingdom over the summer holidays. Many tour dates will offer at least two shows per day so no one misses out on the action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PAW Patrol pups are once again heading to the United Kingdom - this time on a quest for hidden pirate treasure. | Dan Norman Photography

The story unfolds as Cap’n Turbot falls into a mysterious cavern during Adventure Bay's Pirate Day preparations. The PAW Patrol rescues him and discovers a secret pirate treasure map.

They embark on an epic adventure to find the treasure before Mayor Humdinger can get his hands on it for Foggy Bottom, as the pups use their rescue skills, problem-solving abilities, and teamwork to save the day.

Since its debut in Autumn 2016, PAW Patrol Live! has been seen by over 7 million people in more than 50 countries. The highly interactive performances invite audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie, and help the pups solve picture puzzles and follow the treasure map.

PAW Patrol Live! is aimed at families, providing an opportunity for children to experience in-person theatre and create lifelong memories – an ideal plan to keep the young ones entertained throughout the summer school holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where is Paw Patrol Live touring in the United Kingdom?

The tour is set to visit the following locations on the following dates with the number of performances indicated in brackets:

June 21 2025: P&J Live, Aberdeen (10:45am/2pm)

June 28 2025: Utilita Arena, Newcastle (10:45am/2pm/5:15pm)

June 29 2025: Connexin Live, Hull (2pm/5:15pm)

July 5 2025: OVO Arena, London (10:45am/2pm/5:15pm)

July 6 2025: OVO Arena, London (10:45am/2pm/5:15pm)

July 13 2025: Brighton Centre, Brighton (2pm/5:15pm)

July 19 2025: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool (10:45am/2pm/5:15pm)

July 20 2025: AO Arena, Manchester (2pm/5:15pm)

August 1 2025: SEC Armadillo, Glasgow (5:15pm)

August 2 2025: SEC Armadillo, Glasgow (10:45am/2pm/5:15pm)

August 3 2025: SEC Armadillo, Glasgow (10:45am/2pm)

August 9 2025: First Direct Arena, Leeds (10:45am/2pm/5:15pm)

August 10 2025: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham (2pm/5:15pm)

August 16 2025: Utilita Arena, Birmingham (10:45am/2pm/5:15pm)

August 17 2025: Building Society Arena, Swansea (2pm/5:15pm)

When can I get tickets for Paw Patrol Live ahead of the UK Tour?

Tickets for all the PAW Patrol Live! Dates are currently on sale now through Ticketmaster in the United Kingdom

Do you have an event you’d like to share with us? You can now promote your What’s On stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.