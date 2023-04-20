News you can trust since 1886
Paul O'Grady funeral: The emotional scenes as mourners lined the streets and celebrities gathered to pay their respects

Mourners gathered today (Thursday, April 20) for the funeral of beloved comedian and TV stalwart Paul O’Grady.

By Colin Ainscough
Published 20th Apr 2023, 15:49 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 15:50 BST

The cortege arrived at St Rumwold’s Church in the Kent village of Bonnington for the funeral of Paul O’Grady on Thursday afternoon.

A horse-drawn carriage slowly made its way to the church where Reverend Canon Roger Martin welcomed family and friends including comedian Julian Clary, actress Dame Sheila Hancock, the late Dame Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell and EastEnders actor Scott Maslen.

The Salvation Army Band played songs such as Tomorrow from the musical Annie – in which O’Grady was starring in a touring production at the time of his death.

These were the emotional scenes.

The funeral cortege of Paul O'Grady travels through the village of Aldington, Kent ahead of his funeral at St Rumwold's Church.

1. Final respect paid to Paul O'Grady

The funeral cortege of Paul O'Grady travels through the village of Aldington, Kent ahead of his funeral at St Rumwold's Church.

The funeral cortege of Paul O'Grady travels through the village of Aldington, Kent ahead of his funeral at St Rumwold's Church.

2. Final respect paid to Paul O'Grady

The funeral cortege of Paul O'Grady travels through the village of Aldington, Kent ahead of his funeral at St Rumwold's Church.

A person waits outside the Walnut Tree Pub with their dog ahead of the cortege for Paul O'Grady travelling past.

3. Final respect paid to Paul O'Grady

A person waits outside the Walnut Tree Pub with their dog ahead of the cortege for Paul O'Grady travelling past.

The funeral cortege.

4. Final respect paid to Paul O'Grady

The funeral cortege.

