Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The weather forecast for Paolo Nutini might mean not putting “New Shoes” on in Kendal 👟

Paolo Nutini closes out this year’s Kendal Calling on Sunday (August 4 2024)

The Scottish singer-songwriter follows headline sets at this year’s festival from Paul Heaton (Thursday), Noel Gallagher (Friday) and The Streets (Saturday).

What could the “New Shoes” singer perform during his headline set, and will the weather be kind to festivalgoers on their last day in the Lake District?

The last day of Kendal Calling 2024 is expected to be quite the singalong, with Scottish singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini the final headline act at this year’s festival (August 4 2024.)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been quite the summer for the “Jenny Don’t Be Hasty” singer, who kicked off his European tour in June and saw many of his dates sell out; nearly half of his summer dates have sold out including appearances at The Eden Project and a rousing performance at Tramlines 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nutini is also critically revered, with his 2022 album “Last Night in the Bittersweet” becoming his third UK number #1 album, going so far as to become gold by the BPI after a mere one year of being released - a testament therefore to his fan following since his debut way back in 2006.

So as Nutini brings this year’s Kendal Calling to a close, will it be a singalong with the singer in dry conditions, or will the heavens finally open at the Lake District festival despite what has been forecast as pretty good weather for the other headline acts this year?

What time is Paolo Nutini expected on stage at Kendal Calling 2024?

Paolo Nutini is expected to take to the Main Stage at 9:30pm on Sunday, August 4 2024, with his set scheduled to conclude by 11:00pm BST.

What will the weather be like for Paolo Nutini at Kendal Calling 2024?

While the weather has been somewhat kind throughout Kendal Calling 2024, the rain is set to arrive for Paolo Nutini’s set, we’re afraid. That’s according to the Met Office and their forecast for the day, which reads: “sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weather forecast for Kendal Calling on August 4 2024

7:00: Sunny intervals (13°c)

10:00: Cloudy (17°)

13:00: Cloudy (18°)

16:00: Cloudy (18°)

19:00: Cloudy (17°)

22:00: Light rain (16°)

01:00: Light rain (15°)

What could Paolo Nutini perform at Kendal Calling 2024?

The hits, in short. Looking at Paolo Nutini’s most recent set at Harpa, Reykjavik, Iceland in July 28 2024, the singer included his signature songs “New Shoes” and “Jenny Don’t Be Hasty.”

Credit to Setlist.FM for the information.

Paolo Nutini - most recent concert setlist (July 28 2024)

Heart Filled Up

Play Video

Acid Eyes

Stranded Words (Interlude)

Cherry Blossom

Scream (Funk My Life Up)

Let Me Down Easy

Lose It

Dream a Little Dream of Me / Abigail (Acoustic)

Through the Echoes

Jenny Don't Be Hasty / Teenage Kicks / New Shoes

New Shoes

Candy

Petrified in Love

Pencil Full of Lead (C. Rock Outro)

Take Me Take Mine

Encore:

Afterneath

Iron Sky (Vocal intro)

Shine a Light (Extended Outro)