17 incredible photos of Oasis first reunion gig in 16 years at Cardiff

The brothers, Noel and Liam Gallagher, who had not performed together since their dramatic split in 2009, blasted through their setlist, kicking off with Hello, from their second album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?

During the gig, the lead singer apologised to fans for how long it had taken for them to reunite.

The band was supported by fellow 90s group Cast and former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft.

Scroll through for some highlights from the vent or check out the video above.

