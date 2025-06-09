Counting names such as Beck and Elliot Smith has collaborators, the new Oasis drummer is indeed ‘special.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oasis are currently holed up in a rehearsal space preparing for the huge reunion shows next month.

Among them is their new drummer, who Liam described as someone “special.”

So who is Joey Waronker and who has he performed with before that you might be familiar with?

It’s getting a lot closer to the first of Oasis’s celebrated, highly-anticipated reunion shows this year, with the first gig taking place in Cardiff in little under a month.

The band has been spotted in and around London, where they are currently holed up in a rehearsal studio, practising for the huge summer event. One name in particular is being earmarked for his contributions to the reunion – Joey Waronker.

Who, you may ask?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s the new drummer for the reunion shows, and some Liam Gallagher fans will already be familiar with him, having drummed for the Liam Gallagher & John Squire 2024 collaborative album. Gallagher has been quite the fan of the drummer, going as far as to state on social media: “he’s the best and we’re lucky to have him. I've enjoyed all our drummers but this guy is special.”

Waronker hardly came from ‘nowhere’ either, with a pantheon of works under his name including participating on albums for celebrated Grammy-Award winning acts. So, who is Joey Waronker, how have fans explained his drumming style, and what of his previous works should you check out before Oasis’s first show in July?

Who is Oasis’ drummer, Joey Waronker?

Joey Waronker cut his teeth playing for the likes of R.E.M, Beck and supergroup Atoms for Peace. | John Shearer/Getty Images

Joey Waronker is a highly regarded American drummer, producer, and composer, known for his deep musicality and the subtle yet impactful contributions he brings to a wide array of projects.

Born in Los Angeles into a prominent musical family that includes legendary producer Lenny Waronker as his dad, and classical violinist Simon Waronker as his grandpa, he started his professional journey in the alternative rock scene. While attending Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, in 1989, he co-formed Walt Mink, an alternative rock band named after a psychology professor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waronker played drums on their first two albums, Miss Happiness (1992) and Bareback Ride (1993), establishing his foundation as a versatile and in-demand musician before moving on to work with an impressive roster of artists

What famous bands or artists has Joey Waronker played with?

Joey Waronker's drumming can be heard across an impressive roster of highly influential artists and bands. His ability to adapt his style to different genres has made him a go-to collaborator for many:

Beck

Waronker first gained significant recognition in the late 1990s through his extensive work with Beck. A left-handed drummer, he contributed to pivotal albums such as Odelay, Mutations, Midnite Vultures, Sea Change, Guero, Modern Guilt, and Morning Phase. He continues to tour and record with Beck periodically, a testament to their long-standing creative partnership.

Elliott Smith

Waronker lent his drumming talents to several tracks on two of the late Elliott Smith's critically acclaimed albums. He played on Bled White and Bottle Up and Explode! from 1998's XO, and also on Stupidity Tries from Smith's 2000 release, Figure 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

R.E.M.

Following Bill Berry's departure in 1997, Waronker joined R.E.M. as their touring drummer in 1998, with his first performance being at the Tibetan Freedom Concert in Washington, D.C. He toured extensively with the band between 1998 and 2002 and appeared on two of their studio albums, Up (1998) and Reveal (2001).

Atoms for Peace

Waronker was a key component of this acclaimed supergroup, featuring Thom Yorke (Radiohead), Flea (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Nigel Godrich, and Mauro Refosco. He contributed his distinctive drumming to their 2013 debut album, Amok, and subsequently joined them for their highly praised live tours.

His work with Atoms for Peace showcased his ability to integrate into complex electronic and percussive landscapes, further solidifying his reputation as a versatile and innovative musician.

Roger Waters

Waronker has been a significant presence in Roger Waters' recent work. He played drums on Waters' 2017 album Is This the Life We Really Want? and subsequently joined his band for the Us + Them Tour. His contributions continued on Waters' Lockdown Session, The Dark Side of the Moon Redux album, and the This Is Not a Drill tour (2022–2023).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is Joey Waronker's drumming style like?

Waronker has been described as someone who "makes it possible" for musicians to perform without ‘showboating,’ prioritising the collective sound and supporting the other musicians, rather than seeking the spotlight and allowing the music to breathe while performing.

His work is noted for its "clear, focused stick sound" and "glassy crash tone," which suggests a precise and articulate approach to his instrument. His signature ride cymbal is designed for a "range of drumming styles and genres," further emphasizing his adaptability.

One comment from a forum discussing his recent work with Oasis notes he is "a competent drummer," but some perceive him as "too soft to hard sound Oasis live." This suggests his subtlety might be perceived differently depending on the genre, reinforcing his nuanced approach rather than raw power.

Referring to his drumming on Beck's Sea Change album, it's mentioned that the desired sound involved "not wacking the drums that hard... if you listen to those records, there is a laid back vibe about the drumming even though they are hammering at them, it's not with as much force and aggression."

Joey Waronker - essential listening guide

Are you already familiar with Oasis’ new drummer and what are your thoughts about them joining the band for the reunion shows? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.