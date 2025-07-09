This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

From Oasis to Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Deafheaven - here’s our picks for the remaining shows announce so far in 2025.

North West music lovers are still spoiled for choice this year - even after Oasis’ shows at Heaton Park.

From Lady Gaga and JADE through to underground heroes The Melvins and Turnstile, there is almost something for everything before the end of 2025.

We’ve pulled over 100 concerts that have grabbed our attention across the region still to come - will you be picking up a ticket to any of them?

Don’t let the fact that Oasis are performing this week at Heaton Park make you think ‘that’s it’ when it comes to huge concerts coming to the North West before the end of the year; though we can appreciate the short-sightedness given the magnitude of the event. It’s Oasis, in Manchester, after all.

But cast your eyes over the events calendar for the remainder of 2025, and you’ll see a huge array of gigs to come that are almost as huge as Oasis’s reunion. From Lady Gaga bringing The Mayhem Ball to Manchester through to the likes of JADE and Sugababes performing in Liverpool and even the odd underground heroes performing throughout the last few months of 2025.

We’ve taken a near-exhaustive look at all the huge shows set to come to the North West before the end of the year – from those acts that are currently on the up through to some that are finally about to call it a day. Tickets for many of the shows are still available (for now), so if anything was to take your fancy, head on over to Ticketmaster UK for more information.

But what’s starting to fill up our monthly planner for the rest of the year? Read on and start making some picks yourself!

Concerts in the North West in 2025 - what’s still to come?

From pop to punk and a little bit of Jools mixed in for good measure - here's our picks for the shows coming to the North West before the end of 2025. | Canva/Getty Images

All information correct as of writing

July 2025

July 10 2025: Bloc Party - Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

July 10 2025: Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Co-op Live, Manchester

July 11 2025: Oasis - Heaton Park, Manchester

July 11 2025: Rizzle Kicks - Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

July 11 2025: Kool & The Gang - AO Arena, Manchester

July 11 2025: Jools Holland and His Rhythm and Blues Orchestra - Blackpool Opera House, Blackpool

July 12 2025: Oasis - Heaton Park, Manchester

July 12 2025: Basement Jaxx - Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

July 15 2025: Lynyrd Skynrd - AO Arena, Manchester

July 15 2025: The Doobies Brothers, Co-op Live, Manchester

July 16 2025: Oasis - Heaton Park, Manchester

July 19 2025: Oasis - Heaton Park, Manchester

July 19 2025: Billie Eilish - Co-op Live, Manchester

July 20 2025: Oasis - Heaton Park, Manchester

July 20 2025: Billie Eilish - Co-op Live, Manchester

July 22 2025: Billie Eilish - Co-op Live, Manchester

July 23 2025: Billie Eilish - Co-op Live, Manchester

July 23 2025: Leon Bridges, O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

July 24 2025: Lil Tecca - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

July 25 2025: Drake - Co-op Live, Manchester

July 26 2025: Drake - Co-op Live, Manchester

July 27 2025: Deerhoof, YES (Pink Room), Manchester

July 28 2025: Drake - Co-op Live, Manchester

July 30 2025: Wolfmother, O2 Ritz Manchester

August 2025

August 1 2025: Yngwie Malmsteen - O2 Ritz, Manchester

August 4 2025: Drake - Co-op Live, Manchester

August 7 2025: Billy Ocean - Salt & Tar, Bootle Canalside, Liverpool

August 7 2025: Scouting For Girls - Liverpool Cathedral, Liverpool

August 8 2025: The K’s - Salt & Tar, Bootle Canalside, Liverpool

August 8 2025: Heather Small - Liverpool Cathedral, Liverpool

August 9 2025: Sugarbabes - Salt & Tar, Bootle Canalside, Liverpool

August 9 2025: Soul II Soul - Liverpool Cathedral, Liverpool

August 10 2025: Ocean Colour Scene - Salt & Tar, Bootle Canalside, Liverpool

August 12 2025: Kerry King - Manchester Academy 2, Manchester

August 13 2025: Charli 2na - The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

August 13 2025: Redman - O2 Ritz, Manchester

August 13 2025: Melvins - Manchester Club Academy, Manchester

August 15 2025: Fontaines D.C - Wythenshawe Park, Manchester

August 15 2025: DJ Shadow, Unkle, Morcheeba and more - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

August 16 2025: Sam Ryder - Wythenshawe Park, Manchester

August 16 2025: The Lemonheads - O2 Ritz, Manchester

August 21 2025: The Maccabees - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

August 22 2025: The Maccabees - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

August 23 2025: Bombay Bicycle Club - Mountford Hall, Liverpool

August 25 2025: ENHYPHEN - AO Arena, Manchester

August 27 2025: Will Smith - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

August 28 2025: Hilltop Hoods - Manchester New Century Hall, Manchester

August 30 2025: Manchester Psych Fest - O2 Ritz, Manchester

September 2025

September 5 2025: Goldie Lookin Chain - Manchester Academy 2, Manchester

September 10 2025: Vybz Kartel - Co-op Live, Manchester

September 10 2025: Engelbert Humperdinck - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

September 13 2025: Poison The Well - O2 Ritz, Manchester

September 13 2025: Belinda Carlisle - O2 Apollo, Manchester

September 19 2025: Tom Grennan - Co-op Live, Manchester

September 19 2025: Skye Newman - O2 Ritz, Manchester

September 19 2025: Deacon Blue - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

September 20 2025: Lewis Capaldi - Co-op Live, Manchester

September 20 2025: The Beths - Albert Hall, Manchester

September 24 2025: Onerepublic - Co-op Live, Manchester

September 25 2025: Pierce The Veil - Co-op Live, Manchester

September 26 2025: Rufus Wainwright - O2 Apollo, Manchester

September 27 2025: Simply Red - Co-op Live, Manchester

September 27 2025: Self Esteem - Manchester Academy, Manchester

September 28 2025: Self Esteem - Manchester Academy, Manchester

September 29 2025: Self Esteem - Manchester Academy, Manchester

October 2025

October 1 2025: Deacon Blue - AO Arena, Manchester

October 1 2025: FLO - Manchester Academy, Manchester

October 2 2025: Refused - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

October 3 2025: Simply Red - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

October 3 2025: The Kooks - Co-op Live, Manchester

October 3 2025: The Specials - Arts Club, Liverpool

October 4 2025: CMAT - Manchester Academy, Manchester

October 6 2025: Parkway Drive - AO Arena, Manchester

October 6 2025: John Grant, Manchester New Century Hall, Manchester

October 6 2025: Lola Young - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

October 6 2025: Lady Gaga - Co-op Live, Manchester

October 6 2025: The Divine Comedy - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

October 8 2025: Lady Gaga - Co-op Live, Manchester

October 8 2025: Katy Perry - AO Arena, Manchester

October 8 2025: Heavy Lungs - Arts Club, Liverpool

October 9 2025: Killswich Engage - Manchester Academy, Manchester

October 10 2025: Architects - Co-op Live, Manchester

October 10 2025: The Wedding Present - O2 Ritz, Manchester

October 10 2025: EMF and Jesus Jones - O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool

October 11 2025: Inhaler - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

October 11 2025: New Found Glory - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

October 12 2025: JADE - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

October 15 2025: Little Simz - Co-op Live, Manchester

October 17 2025: A.R. Rahman - Co-op Live, Manchester

October 17 2025: Busted v McFly - AO Arena, Manchester

October 18 2025: Busted v McFly - AO Arena, Manchester

October 18 2025: VLURE - Soup, Manchester

October 18 2025: The Stranglers - O2 Apollo, Manchester

October 18 2025: The Wedding Present - O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool

October 18 2025: Wet Wet Wet - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

October 19 2025: Jessie J - Albert Hall, Manchester

October 20 2025: Coheed and Cambria - Manchester Academy, Manchester

October 20 2025: Suzanne Vega - Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

October 24 2025: The Divine Comedy - Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

October 24 2025: Confidence Man - Depot Mayfield, Manchester

October 25 2025: Marti Pellow - AO Arena, Manchester

October 25 2025: Suzanne Vega - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

October 26 2025: Benson Boon - Co-op Live, Manchester

October 27 2025: Benson Boon - Co-op Live, Manchester

October 28 2025: Tom Odell - Co-op Live, Manchester

October 30 2025: HAIM - Co-op Live, Manchester

October 30 2025: Remember Monday - O2 Academy 2 Liverpool, Liverpool

October 31 2025: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard - Aviva Studios, Manchester

October 31 2025: Duran Duran - Co-op Live, Manchester

October 31 2025: Reef - O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool

October 31 2025: The Orb - Hangar 34, Liverpool

November 2025

November 3 2025: Turnstile - Depot Mayfield, Manchester

November 4 2025: Drake - Co-op Live, Manchester

November 5 2025: Busted v McFly - AO Arena, Manchester

November 5 2025: Five - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

November 7 2025: Five - AO Arena, Manchester

November 8 2025: Palaye Royale - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

November 8 2025: Volbeat - AO Arena, Manchester

November 13 2025: JLS - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

November 13 2025: Luvcat - O2 Academy, Liverpool

November 13 2025: Peter Hook & the Light - Liverpool Olympia, Liverpool

November 14 2025: Bastille - AO Arena, Manchester

November 15 2025: JLS - Co-op Live, Manchester

November 15 2025: Lorde - AO Arena, Manchester

November 15 2025: Wet Leg - Mountford Hall, Liverpool

November 16 2025: The Offspring - AO Arena, Manchester

November 17 2025: The Fray - Albert Hall, Manchester

November 18 2025: Five - AO Arena, Manchester

November 20 2025: English Teacher - Albert Hall, Manchester

November 21 2025: Barry Can’t Swim - Depot Mayfield, Manchester

November 22 2025: Cast - Albert Hall, Manchester

November 24 2025: My Bloody Valentine - Aviva Studios, Manchester

November 28 2025: Wolf Alice - AO Arena, Manchester

November 28 2025: Rizzle Kicks - Mountford Hall, Liverpool

November 28 2025: The Wailers - O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool

November 29 2025: Sonny Fodera - Co-op Live, Manchester

November 30 2025: Five - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

November 30 2025: Gary Numan - O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool

December 2025

December 1 2025: Deafheaven - Arts Club, Liverpool

December 2 2025: Hans Zimmer Live - Co-op Live, Manchester

December 3 2025: Mumford & Sons - Co-op Live, Manchester

December 5 2025: Madness - AO Arena, Manchester

December 5 2025: Alabama 3 - O2 Ritz, Manchester

December 5 2025: Rianne Downey - Band On The Wall, Manchester

December 5 2025: Tony Hadley - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

December 5 2025: Cast - Liverpool Olympia, Liverpool

December 6 2025: Jamiroquai - Co-op Live, Manchester

December 6 2025: Pete Tong presents Ibiza Classics - AO Arena, Manchester

December 8 2025: Ice Nine Kills - Co-op Live, Manchester

December 10 2025: Madness - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

December 11 2025: The Wombats - Empress Ballroom, Manchester

December 12 2025: Black Rebel Motorcycle Club - Manchester Academy, Manchester

December 12 2025: Of Mice and Men - Manchester Academy 2, Manchester

December 12 2025: Three Days Grace - O2 Manchester Apollo, Manchester

December 12 2025: Stereophonics - Co-op Live, Manchester

December 12 2025: Slade - O2 Academy, Liverpool

December 13 2025: 808 State - Manchester New Century Hall, Manchester

December 13 2025: Inspiral Carpets - Albert Hall, Manchester

December 16 2025: Stereophonics - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

December 17 2025: Neck Deep - Manchester Academy, Manchester

December 19 2025: Jools Holland and His Rhythm and Blues Orchestra - O2 Apollo, Manchester

December 20 2025: Lightning Seeds - O2 Academy, Liverpool

December 22 2025: Slade - O2 Ritz, Manchester

Looking for what music festivals are still to come in 2025? Take a look at our huge guide to this year’s events as part of the 2025 UK Summer Festival season.