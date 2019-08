Hundreds of youngsters queued outside the popular Preston nightclub for these popular events, did you?

Teenage disco at Tokyo Jo's jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Teresa Biggs, Charlotte Newsham and Nicola Robinson jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Sharon Armson, Kellie Southworth, Lisa Wilkinson and Christina-Ann Wilkinson jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Claire Yates jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more