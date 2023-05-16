News you can trust since 1886
Preston cocktail bars: 14 of the coolest bars in Preston to drink cocktails - including Baluga and Lonely People

Feeling thirsty? Fancy a cocktail? Fortunately, locals in Preston are spoiled for choice when it comes to great bars serving mojitos, margaritas and cosmopolitans.

By Andy Moffatt
Published 16th May 2023, 16:38 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 16:39 BST

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 13 great places in Scotland’s capital city where you can enjoy a delicious cocktail.

And let us know your favourite cocktail bar.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 14 of the best cocktails bars in Preston

1. The best cocktail bars in Preston

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 14 of the best cocktails bars in Preston Photo: submit

Where: Preston Guild Hall, Lancaster Road, Preston PR1 1HT What they say: As well as quality cocktails mixed in front of you, their renowned 360 degree bar also serves all your favourite beers and spirits, from all angles! Open: Monday: 9pm - 4am Tuesday: Closed Wednesday - Thursday: 4pm - 12pm Friday: 1pm - 4am Saturday: 12pm - 4am Sunday: 3pm - 4am

2. ReView Bar

Where: Preston Guild Hall, Lancaster Road, Preston PR1 1HT What they say: As well as quality cocktails mixed in front of you, their renowned 360 degree bar also serves all your favourite beers and spirits, from all angles! Open: Monday: 9pm - 4am Tuesday: Closed Wednesday - Thursday: 4pm - 12pm Friday: 1pm - 4am Saturday: 12pm - 4am Sunday: 3pm - 4am

Where: Avenham Street, Preston PR1 3BN What they say: The restaurant also boats a large selection of wines, cocktails, and beers to discover, along with a 3am license. Open: Friday - Saturday: 3pm - 1am Sunday - Thursday: Closed

3. Stratos

Where: Avenham Street, Preston PR1 3BN What they say: The restaurant also boats a large selection of wines, cocktails, and beers to discover, along with a 3am license. Open: Friday - Saturday: 3pm - 1am Sunday - Thursday: Closed

Where: Friargate, Preston, PR1 2EE What they say: The bar's menu features an extensive list of artisan Gins, craft and cask beer, crafted cocktails, quality wines, and a variety of spirits. You can also expect to find drinks from local distillers and breweries. Open: Wednesday - Thursday: 12pm - 10pm Friday - Saturday: 12pm - 12am Sunday: 12pm - 7pm

4. PLAU Gin & Beer House

Where: Friargate, Preston, PR1 2EE What they say: The bar's menu features an extensive list of artisan Gins, craft and cask beer, crafted cocktails, quality wines, and a variety of spirits. You can also expect to find drinks from local distillers and breweries. Open: Wednesday - Thursday: 12pm - 10pm Friday - Saturday: 12pm - 12am Sunday: 12pm - 7pm

