Feeling thirsty? Fancy a cocktail? Fortunately, locals in Preston are spoiled for choice when it comes to great bars serving mojitos, margaritas and cosmopolitans.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 13 great places where you can enjoy a delicious cocktail.
1. The best cocktail bars in Preston
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 14 of the best cocktails bars in Preston Photo: submit
2. ReView Bar
Where: Preston Guild Hall, Lancaster Road, Preston PR1 1HT
What they say: As well as quality cocktails mixed in front of you, their renowned 360 degree bar also serves all your favourite beers and spirits, from all angles!
Open: Monday: 9pm - 4am
Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday - Thursday: 4pm - 12pm
Friday: 1pm - 4am
Saturday: 12pm - 4am
Sunday: 3pm - 4am Photo: Neil Cross
3. Stratos
Where: Avenham Street, Preston PR1 3BN
What they say: The restaurant also boats a large selection of wines, cocktails, and beers to discover, along with a 3am license.
Open: Friday - Saturday: 3pm - 1am
Sunday - Thursday: Closed Photo: Neil Cross
4. PLAU Gin & Beer House
Where: Friargate, Preston, PR1 2EE
What they say: The bar's menu features an extensive list of artisan Gins, craft and cask beer, crafted cocktails, quality wines, and a variety of spirits. You can also expect to find drinks from local distillers and breweries. Open: Wednesday - Thursday: 12pm - 10pm
Friday - Saturday: 12pm - 12am
Sunday: 12pm - 7pm Photo: Martin Bostock