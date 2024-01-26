Posh the Reunion part two: Date announced for night to pay homage to former Burnley nightspot
‘Posh the reunion: part two’ will take place on Friday and Saturday, September 6th and 7th.
Tickets have gone on sale and the event will once again be held at Hidden in Cow Lane, Burnley. The iconic cocktails that made Posh so popular will once again be on the menu and the soundtrack for the night will include hip hop, urban and R n B anthems that were popular at the club back in the day. Tickets for the first reunion, in September last year, sold out within 48 hours of going on sale. So organisers added a second night and re-named the event Posh-The Reunion Weekender.
It was such a success and, due to popular demand, a Christmas get together was arranged and again, was a sell-out. Posh was based in the former Yorke House premises in Ormerod Street for a number of years. It closed its doors in 2014 and later re-opened as Rum Jungle which closed in 2019.