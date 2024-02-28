Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Situated in the former Paradise nightspot, that later became Inside Out, in Bull Street, Paparazzi will open on Saturday, March 16th.

Aiming for the over 25’s market the venue will have a resident DJ playing retro and house music and there will also be a VIP cocktail bar and gin lounge.

New Burnley nightspot Paparazzi has announced an opening date

The opening night is a ticket only event and these are free, but limited. Customers will be served a glass of fizz and the doors open at 11pm.