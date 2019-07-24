Brownsuga marks 21 years with celebration at Evoque

A famed Preston club night is celebrating its 21st birthday in style and if you were there back in the day you can get free entry to the bash.

Brownsuga is to hold a special night in Club Evoque - which was where it all kicked off for them when it was Tokyo Jo’s.

From small beginnings as a student-oriented RnB night in 1998, the parties grew to be some of the most famed in thearea .

But organisers say the most memorable days were the official Preston Carnival After Parties which featured the likes of Trevor Nelson MBE, Tim Westwood, Chris Goldfinger, Blue, Bassment Jaxx.

They often attracted up to 2,000 party goers and helped keep Preston truly on the clubbing map.

Fast forward to 2019 and having worked with the likes of Joe, Ja Rule, Missy Elliot, 112, Soul II Soul, Trevor Nelson, EZ, Davido, Aswad, Ms Dynamite, So Solid Crew and Alexander O’Neil, the team have decided to stage something special on Saturday October 5.

Brownsuga are giving away a limited number of free tickets to those tagging themselves in their throwback photo albums on Facebook and those with Birthdays falling on the week of the event.

Birthday celebrants are asked to call or message via Facebook to claim their free birthday tickets.