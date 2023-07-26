Festival goers on day four of the Beat-Herder Festival 2023. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Tickets for next years Beatherder go on sale tomorrow (Thursday 27 July).

Organisers have announced that Beat-Herder 2024 will take place from the 18 - 21 July at the Beat-Herder Festival Site, Off the A59, Sawley Brow, Clitheroe.

The festival has been a huge success since 2006 and organisers say ‘It just gets better and better, this year was a true rollercoaster in many ways, what a ride!’.