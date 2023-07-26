Beatherder 2024: dates for next years Lancashire based festival are announced
Tickets for next years Beatherder go on sale tomorrow (Thursday 27 July).
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 26th Jul 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Organisers have announced that Beat-Herder 2024 will take place from the 18 - 21 July at the Beat-Herder Festival Site, Off the A59, Sawley Brow, Clitheroe.
The festival has been a huge success since 2006 and organisers say ‘It just gets better and better, this year was a true rollercoaster in many ways, what a ride!’.
You can purchase earlybird tickets on the website from tomorrow (Thursday 27), following this link.