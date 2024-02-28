Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A charity football match has been announced which will see a team of TV all stars go up against former Blackburn Rovers legends.

TV all starts from different soaps and programmes will feature in the match with Hollyoaks and most recently, I’m A Celebrity star Nick Pickard being the pick of the bunch.

Actors from the popular show, Emmerdale will also make an appearance including Bradley Johnson, Joe Warren Plant and James Hooton

Rounding off the TV all stars with individuals who have already been announced is Coronation Street’s Peter Gunn as well as Bargain Hunt’s Danny Sebastien.

Nick Pickard (Left), Bradley Johnson (middle) and Danny Sebastien (right) have all been announced for the charity match.

As for the opposing side, the team will be led by Rovers’ legend Colin Hendry who has put together a side full of Blackburn icons throughout the years.

These include Craig Conway, Danny Graham, Kevin Gallacher, Marlon Broomes, Matt Kilgallon, Tommy Spurr, Derek Fazackerley and Mick Rathbone.

The match will be played at Bamber Bridge Football Club off of Brownedge Road and is scheduled Sunday April 21.

All ages are welcome at the event with doors set to open at 1pm with a kickoff time due at 3pm.

The family fun day will be raising money for a number of good causes including: The Len Johnrose Trust, Blackburn Rovers Veterans Club, St. Catherine’s Hospice, VLHM and the East Lancashire Hospice.