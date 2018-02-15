Nanjing Little Red Flower Art Troupe to perform in Preston

Oriental culture is heading to Preston to help the city mark Chinese New Year.

An internationally renowned Chinese art group will perform at the Guild Hall on Tuesday.

The Preston-based University of Central Lancashire’s Confucius Institute, which aims to promote Chinese language and culture in the community, has invited the Nanjing Little Red Flower Art Troupe to Preston for a performance on February 20.

It is four years since the respected troupe last visited Preston and the show will see up to 20 children aged from six to 12 years old taking part in the 90-minute performance of dance, music and singing.

It has performed all over the world and for heads of state, foreign delegations and diplomatic envoys to China.

Ms Xueting Luo, a professional dancer based at UCLan Confucius Institute, will also be performing two solo pieces.

Preston Mayor Councillor Brian Rollo is expected to attend the public event, joining hundreds of children from local schools and members of public in Preston.

The performance will be announced by a final year student studying Chinese at UCLan.

Chinese New Year official starts tomorrow and traditionally celebrations, including fireworks light shows, can last for more than two weeks.

The Chinese zodiac moves in a 12-year cycle and 2018 is the year of the dog.

The performance begins at 12.30pm and tickets are available in advance on the Guild Hall website https://prestonguildhall.co.uk/book-online/84201