My Chemical Romance Anfield concert confirmed and ticket information revealed
My Chemical Romance will perform one night at Anfield next summer, as part of their The Black Parade 2026 tour.
The huge American rock band will take to the stage at the home of Liverpool Football Club on June 30, 2026.
LFC season ticket holders for both the men’s and women’s teams, seasonal hospitality members and All Red Full, Light and Junior Members can register their interest for a chance to purchase up to ten tickets.
The registration period is now open and will close at 8.00am on Wednesday (September 24).
Tickets will go on sale at midday (12.00pm) on Friday (September 26). Tickets will be available here.
For more information you can visit liverpoolfc.com/mychemicalromance.