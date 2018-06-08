Russia Calling! Preston band The Diamond Formation's World Cup anthem is taking the internet by storm

“Forget the pain, forget the history, get on the plane optimistically.”

That’s the message from Preston band The Diamond Formation in their unofficial - and somewhat quirky - World Cup anthem for England.

The song – Russia Calling (Get on the Plane) – has attracted thousands of views with heavy influences from Eurodance music scene and the likes of New Order.

Band members Joe Ellard and James Mulholland both attended Our Lady’s High School in Fulwood and are both Preston North End supporters, with fellow band member Tom Corney previously studying at the University of Central Lancashire.

Joe, 33, said: “We just wanted to make something that sounded like a good song rather than just a generic football song. The lyrics are obviously about football but the sound is just music we like."

Some listeners have compared Joe's vocals and lyrics to Steve Coogan's hit comedy character Alan Partridge.

"Lots of people have made the comparison which I've embraced - I don't disagree! But it's also about sports commentary in general and a homage to the likes of John Motson and his boyish enthusiasm for football."

In 2014, The Diamond Formation released their first unofficial World Cup anthem – All The Way (We’re England) – mentioning late Preston North End legend and England international Sir Tom Finney in the lyrics, who passed away earlier in the year.

At the time, band member Tom Corney said: “We are Preston fans and there is no way we couldn’t have mentioned Sir Tom Finney in an England track, especially this year – he was a North End legend and he is an inspiration to so many in the city.

“Football and Sir Tom mean so much to Preston and we hope people will embrace our song.”

The Diamond Formation.

The new music video has gathered support on YouTube and Twitter, helped by the likes of Robbie Savage and Jake Humphrey retweeting the song to their many thousands of followers.

The video produced by friend Ben J Franklin - who also studied at UCLan - shows footage from Russia taken by James on his trip to the country last year.

And proceeds from the record song are going help close friend of the band, Rosin Pelan, from Preston, who is battling cancer. Her sister Lindsey, who lives in Australia, also has the illness and a GoFundMe has been set up to fund flights for the two of them to meet up.

“We’re not selling our single for profit but anyone who donates to the cause will be sent the song,” Joe said. “We just want to raise awareness for their cause. If there’s anything we can do to help we will.”

To donate to Rosin's cause visit www.gofundme.com/that-airport-hug.