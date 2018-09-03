REVIEW: Blaze Bayley, The Waterloo Music Bar, Blackpool

The Waterloo’s growing reputation of enticing the very best artists to Blackpool was further enhanced when a true giant of the rock world blasted on to the intimate stage.

Former Iron Maiden frontman Blaze Bailey and his band delivered a searing set of epic metal anthems to an adoring crowd in an unashamedly theatrical and grandiose show.

Bayley’s uniquely powerful vocal, which ranged from heartbreakingly soulful to nothing short of operatic, was the glue that held together an amazingly talented band of virtuoso musicianship.

Plenty of good old fashioned rock posturing and Bayley’s uncanny ability to work the crowd into a gleeful frenzy, along with pounding rhythms and breathtaking solos, made for a night that was a true celebration of heavy metal.

Bayley’s onstage persona is tongue in cheek menace and instantly endearing and his obvious respect for his audience, makes them feel that they are part of his world, sharing his musical dream.

No stranger to tragedy in his own life, he doesn’t shy away from difficult subjects and Independence could be the theme tune for anyone who has ever felt marginalised in society.

This was an exciting and inspirational performance from an equally inspirational and talented performer.

TONY BARNES