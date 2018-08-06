Leyland teenager is a singing Starlet

A Leyland schoolgirl has been crowned a national singing champion.

Acacia K was one of the winners in this year’s TeenStar singing and dancing competition.

Acacia came out in top in front of a capacity crowd and a professional industry judging panel at The Beck Theatre in Hayes.

Her creative cover of Bob Dylan’s Make you feel my Love, won over the competition industry judges making her the overall TeenStar winner for the singing category.

The 15-year-old, who lives in Leyland with her mum Gladys, dad Karl brother Karel, eight, is a pupil at St Mary’s Catholic High School,

She is originally from Waltham Cross

“I’ve been singing since I was able to talk and I’ve always had a passion for performing,” she said. “I play the ukulele, piano and drums and keep aspiring to learn more instruments.

“In my free time I hang out with my best friends Roseanna, Katie, Hannah and Lydia. We are very close and they support me with and my music.”

Acacia added; “I have performed in competitions such as like TeenStar and Britain Does Variety and I am thrilled to have won the singing category for TeenStar 2018, and to have become overall winner of the competition beating over 10,000 entrants

“I am very thankful to everyone who voted and supported me. I would not have been able to do it without those who believed in me and supported me all the way.”

After impressing the judging panel at the auditions, Acacia battled against more than 10,000 acts that had entered TeenStar this year across the UK.

She went on to perform in the TeenStar live showcases, battling through both regional and area final heats to make it to the national grand final.

As overall singing winner, Acacia K has scooped some super prizes.

They include: The production of an album in one of the UK’s finest recording studios, River Studios; working with a top producer on her songs; a fully produced video of the single of her choice; an initial extensive winner’s publicity package - previous winners coverage includes BBC and ITV television, Rewind Magazine, Mojo, RWD, Q Magazines and more; and a comprehensive consultation and development package which includes image and brand advice, a social media revamp, and access to industry contacts.

The judging panel for the Grand final included; Chris Grayston, head judge and music consultant; Scandalous Dance, professional dancer and choreographer; Swoosh - From Flawless Dance Group; Barney Addison, head of talent at SYCO Entertainment; Leon Haynes, from Universal Music

A video link to Acacia K’s winning performance can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TQuLEhy-gnI