Kings of swing pack in special pier dates

One of the UK’s top tribute acts will play a special residency at Blackpool’s North Pier Theatre this summer.

The Rat Pack Is Back is celebrating its 21st anniversary year in 2018, and will be taking over the historic venue on Saturdays, August 4, 11 and 25 and September 1.

The original and longest running Rat Pack show, the show was voted the Agents’ Association’s number one tribute show in 2017.

It stars ex-EastEnders actor Des Coleman, who played Lenny, as Sammy Davis Jnr, with original creator David Alacey as Frank Sinatra and Paul Drakeley as Dean Martin, with special guest Charley Toulan as Marilyn Monroe (pictured) and the LA Showgirls adding even more glamour.

The team promises “a special concert full of music, laughter and sophisticated style”.

A spokesman said: “The Rat Pack Is Back includes all of the hit songs made popular by the legendary performers such as Ain’t That A Kick In The Head, The Lady Is A Tramp, My Way, Mr Bojangles and, of course, New York New York.

“Since Robbie Williams first brought the music of these legends to a younger audience, there have been many Rat Pack-related shows.

“However none capture the feel of a real night in a Las Vegas cabaret room, more than The Rat Pack Is Back and the North Pier Theatre is a perfect venue for a classic night of variety with the boys.”

Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/blackpoolpiers to book tickets, costing £15 for adults, £12 concessions and £10 for children.