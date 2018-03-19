Guitar girl Chantel ready to rock out at blues club

A guitar player hailed as ‘channeling the ghost of Hendrix’ comes to a Fylde blues club later this year.

Chantel McGregor was 14 when she was told by record labels she had a ‘great voice, but girls don’t play guitar like that’.

She went on to enroll at the Leeds College Of Music, becoming the first student in the college’s history to achieve a 100 per cent mark, with 18 distinctions to secure her first class honours degree in popular music.

The 31-year-old award-winning guitarist and singer-songwriter will play The Kite Club at The Waterloo Music Bar as part of a national tour on Friday, June 8.

With years of touring and festival appearances under her belt, all the while building a loyal and growing fan base, Chantel released her second album Lose Control in 2015 as a follow up to her acclaimed 2011 debut Like No Other - which led to one critic’s comparison with guitar legend Jimi Hendrix.

Lose Control sees Chantel channelling her guitar playing and song-writing into rock crescendos and riffs.

“I’ve always been interested in the dark side of Southern Gothic literature, artwork and media, “ said Chantel. “I wanted to create an album that reflected the imagery and themes of that genre.

“I drew inspiration from the TV shows True Detective and True Blood and studied the literary works of Tennessee Williams, Carson Mullers and Mark Twain.”

Reviews of Lose Control praise her ‘amazingly tight’ double-tracked vocals, and the production from Livingstone Brown partnered with Chantel, with All About Rock adding: “The girl can obviously shred but she does so in a very understated and despite the title of the album, a controlled way. Recommended for fans of blues, rock, Jeff Buckley, Marillion, Big And Rich, Country and Nick Drake. This is a hard album to categorize & pigeon hole which in this day & age of labels and boxes is a good thing.’

Chantel is currently writing for her third album, debuting some of the new tracks on her 2018 tour which brings her to the South Shore venue.

Call 01253 407886 for tickets.