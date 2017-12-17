Get festive for free with Gilly and the Weavers

Preston Guild Hall is once again to host a major event for BBC Radio Lancashire at Christmas.

The Blackburn-based station is staging its “An Intimate Christmas – LIVE” event on Christmas Eve.

And tickets for the show are free – all you pay is a £1.50 booking fee.

A spokesman said: “Join us for an afternoon of Christmas cheer – get your tickets early!”

BBC Radio Lancashire host John “Gilly” Gillmore will be joined on stage by a wide array of friends and performers .

They will include the Houghton Weavers, the 2nd Rossendale Scout Band and other special guests .

It all starts at 2pm.

John Gillmore has spent three decades on Lancashire’s airwaves, living, loving and breathing our fantastic county and shouting about everything that’s great and good about Lancashire.

John said: “It’s a great opportunity for our listeners to come along and have a great afternoon. The Houghton Weavers will be singing a whole host of the band’s Christmas songs.”

The 2nd Rossendale Scout Group Band with Leader Graham Helm plus Preston Based KTB Choir with Soloist Katy Bradley and story teller Simon Entwistle will also feature. Doors open at 1pm ,and will be finished by 4pm .

The ever-popular comedy/folk group, The Houghton Weavers have been at the forefront of the country’s music scene for over three decades with a hectic concert schedule. Since cutting their teeth in folk clubs in their native North West, they have enjoyed non-stop success, with a great following.