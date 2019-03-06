Fusion Presents 2019: headliners, ticket details and everything you need to know about the music festival

Liverpool's Fusion Festival has announced the first wave of acts for its inaugural ‘Fusion Presents’ event.

by Alex Nelson

Glasgow band, Franz Ferdinand, will also headline at the event (Photo: Getty Images)

Nashville rockers Kings of Leon will headline on Friday 31 August, a UK festival exclusive that means the band won’t be appearing at any other British festival this year.

They’re top of a bill that also includes Franz Ferdinand, Sam Fender, Liverpool stalwarts Echo and the Bunnymen, and Merseyside indie upstarts, Circa Waves.

Fusion Presents

The festival – which relocates from its usual home of Otterspool Promenade to Sefton Park this year – is undergoing a slight rebrand, with the Friday now known as Fusion Presents, and delivering a more rock-oriented line-up.

“We’ve wanted to launch a new event for the last couple of years,” said Event Director Damien Sanders, adding, "Liverpool has always been a city with strong music heritage.”

"The biggest challenge has been finding the right artist for the job. We’re over the moon that we were able to secure one of the world’s most successful rock bands to launch Fusion Presents and we cannot wait to see them perform in our new home, Sefton Park."

Fusion Festival takes place on Saturday 1 September in the same location, but is likely to feature the event’s more usual pop offerings.

No acts have yet been announced for the Saturday.

How to get tickets

Tickets for Fusion Presents will be on sale from 9am on Friday 8 March 2019, and will be available from Ticketmaster.

For more information, visit the Fusion Festival website.

Previous acts

Fusion was first held in 2013, when the two-day event took place at Cofton Park in Birmingham, headlined by Jessie J and Ne-Yo.

The festival remained in the midlands for another two years, before heading north to Liverpool in 2016, when it was headlined by Jason Derulo and Olly Murs.

Last year’s festival saw David Guetta and Shawn Mendes headline line-ups that include pop superstars like Years & Years, Zara Larsson and Jess Glynn.