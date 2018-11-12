Circle’s concert brings back one of its favourite musicians

Have your say

The North Fylde Music Circle returns this week with its third event of the 2018/19 season.

Taking to the stage at Blackpool Sixth Form College Theatre on Friday, 7.30pm, will be Sam Haywood - hailed as one of the club’s “favourite and most talented pianists”.

Sam (pictured) will be playing pieces by Beethoven, Vorisek, Schubert and Chopin, as well as additional pieces to be announced on the day.

A spokesman said: “Following Sam’s success in The BBC Young Musician of the Year he was awarded the prestigious Isserlis Award.

“He studied in Vienna with Paul Badura-Skoda and was mentored at the Royal Academy of Music, London, by Maria Curcio, a pupil of Artur Schnabel.

“We are lucky to include Blackpool in the season’s impressive list of forthcoming concerts by Sam Haywood which includes London, Vienna, Washington, Jakarta, St Petersburg and Lima, Peru.

“The New York Times said he performs with ‘passionate flair, a warm touch and sparkling clarity’.”