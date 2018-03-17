Big-name DJs MistaJam and Danny Howard confirmed for major new summer music festival in Preston

A major music festival has been confirmed as the latest summer addition to Preston’s entertainment calendar.

S2S in the Park is expanding to the city’s Moor Park in late July on the back of successful events across Lancashire.

Blackpool DJ Danny Howard

“We’ve been going for five years now but we’ve never done an outside event before,” said Joe Wilson, co-director of Manchester-based S2S Events.

“We’ve done smaller things in Blackpool, Chorley and last Halloween at Preston’s Guild Hall. We’re now looking to grow it to bring something new, fresh, and exciting to the city.”

Acts on the bill, including Blackpool DJ Danny Howard, 90s legend Judge Jules and Radio 1 DJ and presenter MistaJam, are all booked, paid for, and contracted to the festival.

The events company are one of many hosting north west dance music nights as the popularity of Manchester’s 90s clubbing scene sees a revival.

And Joe has found that people from Preston, Blackpool and the old Lancashire mill towns are visiting Manchester for this kind of event, but with costs in the hundred so pounds because of travel, accommodation, and food.

Last Halloween Joe and fellow director Lee Drake, who have a combined 23 years experience in the events industry, held ‘S2S - A Journey Through Dance Music’ at the Guild Hall, which was a sell-out many weeks in advance.

Joe, 33, said: “We now feel there’s scope to expand on this success. An outdoor festival has been in our eye line for around five years now but we never really sat down and put pen to paper.

“In Preston and Moor Park we found a situation where we could put all our ideas into place. The city is missing this kind of event.”

Preston BID Purple Party Flag Market, Preston.'Radio DJ MISTAJAM on the decks.'31st January 2016

Organisers see the possibility of around 7,500 people attending this summer but with time Joe believes a number closer to 20,000 could be in the running.

“We’ve been liaising with the likes of the police and local authorities and of course the people in Preston near to Moor Park who will be getting more information through their letter boxes very soon,” explained Joe.

An after-party is set to take place at the Guild Hall, with other city centre clubs also looking at having their own events to carry on the day-time festival.

Joe, whose day job is in building management, said: “The idea behind it is to carry on the party for those at the day event but also to let people who might have missed it through work to join in the fun.

New dance festival S2S in the Park is coming to Moor Park in July 2018

“The feedback so far has been great with people asking when the next one is.”

Mark Whittle, manager of Preston Business Improvement District (BID), said: “Positive events that attract thousands of people are good for the city – given that Preston has an award-winning night time economy, it would be great to see the city centre enjoying an increase in visitors on the night owing to the event.

As a city we should embrace promoters staging professional events in Preston, they are good for business and great for residents.”

In the mean time S2S are bringing an Easter event to town in a few weeks, with Joe saying: “We are staying committed to our relationship with the Guild Hall and Preston regardless of the festival.”

The festival runs on Saturday, July 28 in Moor Park, Preston.

Tickets for the event, sold via Preston-based ticketers Skiddle, are already on sale.

They start at £50 with a deposit system in place.

More information can be found at www.s2sfest.com.