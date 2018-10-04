Belinda’s Whitney act is even better

From more than 15,000 hopefuls Belinda Davids was hand-picked to headline a concert of Whitney Houston’s musical legacy back in 2012.

And last year, she made her British TV debut as part of BBC1 series Even Better Than The Real Thing, showcasing some of the world’s best tribute acts.

Her performance soon went viral and she went on to win the series.

Now the South African singer - who has had chart-topping success in her own right as a solo artist and session singer - is back in the UK taking The Greatest Love Of All: The Whitney Houston Show on a 25-date tour, which comes to Blackpool’s Grand Theatre on Saturday, November 3.

A spokesman said: “All the media attention in the UK led to an invitation to appear on stage at Harlem’s legendary Apollo Theatre - where Whitney recorded the video for The Greatest Love of All - before its famously critical audience.

“It was an intense and nerve-wracking occasion but her rendition of Whitney’s I Will Always Love You received a standing ovation from one of New York’s harshest audiences, and Davids now counts the experience as one of her career highlights.

“The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show is a live concert featuring the breathtaking vocal talent of Davids with a fun, heartfelt and uplifting homage to Whitney Houston.

“Accompanied by a live band and dancers, Davids performs over two hours of Houston’s most loved pop hits live on stage.

“And there is no person better equipped to do so - critics have been blown away with her ‘jaw-droppingly similar’ voice to the pop diva.

“The show includes 20 of Houston’s most popular tracks from the full span of her career, including I Will Always Love You, I Wanna Dance With Somebody and I’m Every Woman, combined with replica costuming and full-scale lighting and effects to produce a spectacular concert experience that honours Houston’s memory and celebrates her musical legacy.

“The show is a must-see for diehard Whitney fans and anyone who wants to a night with the queen of pop herself.”