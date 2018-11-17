Mosque Open Day returns as City Mosque Preston welcomes all to learn about Islam

One of Preston's leading mosques is opening its doors once again as it looks to

City Mosque Preston in North Road is inviting the city's residents through its doors on Sunday, November 18, as it looks to promote a "greater understanding of Islam".

Helen Howarth from Broadgate and Stephen Buckley from Ashton with Dr Tamini and Trustee Ridwan Patel during the Preston City Mosque open day earlier this year

The open day is City Mosque Preston's second of the year, having previously held one in February 2018.

Mohammed Faisal, Secretary of City Mosque Preston, said: "Our mosque, City Mosque Preston, is taking part in the open day initiative and in the spirit of friendship

and conversation we hope to give members of the local community an engaging insight into the life of the mosque and to promote greater understanding of Islam.

"We anticipate welcoming local people from all walks of life to visit the mosque andmeet with its diverse Muslim congregation.

"City Mosque Preston has a daily congregation of about 50 to 100 people and on Friday prayers it attracts more than 300 worshippers.

"Its valued knowledge of Islam, draws visitors from schools and the public throughout the year.

"The open attitude of the mosque and its people make a major contribution in fostering interfaith and intercultural understanding in the local community."